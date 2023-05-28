Few scattered storms later today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While widespread storms are not expected today and tomorrow, the sea breeze combined with daytime heating will kick off some scattered showers & storms mainly between 2PM-6PM both days before fading away toward sunset.

Little change is expected through Tuesday but storm chances and coverage will ramp up heading into midweek as a disturbance develops along the Gulf coast and heads in our direction for the second half of the work week.

If you're boating or headed to the beach this holiday weekend there are still advisories in effect for rip currents and a small craft caution is up for marine interests as low pressure off the South Carolina coast sends swells down the peninsula.

Hurricane season begins this Thursday, but no tropical activity is expected through the next 7 days.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, scattered afternoon/evening storms. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: E 10

TONIGHT: Mainly clear, Lows: Lower 70s Winds: E 5

TOMORROW (Memorial Day): Sunny in the morning, scattered PM storms. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: E 10

