Few pop-up showers possible then a sunny week ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Welcome to paradise!

A huge area of high pressure spread out from the Caribbean to the Bahamas will expand north and completely cover South Florida this week deflecting any rain chances away from us and creating tons of warm sunshine each day through next weekend!

Highs will make it back into the lower 80s today then into the middle 80s this week.

Only minor local influences will come into play this week (sea-breeze, some clouds, etc.) but the big picture indicates no major weather-makers in sight through the next 5-7 days.

Keep the garden hoses handy however as no rain is in view through the week.

The only exception to that will be today with a weak frontal boundary (yesterday's cold front) lifting north and kicking off a few afternoon or evening showers in a few spots.

Take a picture because it'll be the only rain we see for quite a while.

Seas are calming down and the small craft advisory will be discontinued this morning.

However, the rip current risk is high today so only swim at guarded beaches.

TODAY: Few pop-up showers later today, warmer. Highs: Lower 80s Winds: SE 15

TONIGHT: Fair, mild. Lows: Mid 60s Winds: SE 5

TOMORROW (Presidents Day): Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: SSW 10

