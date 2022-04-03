Few more scattered storms today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While today's showers/t'storms won't be quite as widespread as yesterday there's still a chance for scattered locally strong/severe t'storms later today as a stationary front is still draped across South Florida.

The front is a little farther south today so the most likely area for any severe weather should be south toward Broward and Miami-Dade but we'll all be close enough to this front to allow for at least some scattered showers/storms especially once daytime heating kicks in this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has all of us in a level 1/5 (Marginal) for severe weather today.

The front will dissipate by tomorrow but moisture will linger through the week leading to a daily chance of showers/t'storms each day, very unusual since this is typically our driest time of the year.

Looking down the road there's evidence of a strong cold front blowing through later this week setting us up for a noticeable drop in temperatures and humidity but not until next weekend.

TODAY: Scattered showers/storms, especially this afternoon & evening. Some could be strong/severe. Highs: Mid 80s

TONIGHT: Evening storms fading away, partly cloudy later. Lows: Upper 60s

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, scattered showers/storms. Highs: Lower 80s