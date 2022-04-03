Watch
Weather

Actions

Few more scattered storms today

Videos
John's Sunday AM Weather
Posted at 5:49 AM, Apr 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-03 06:02:59-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — While today's showers/t'storms won't be quite as widespread as yesterday there's still a chance for scattered locally strong/severe t'storms later today as a stationary front is still draped across South Florida.

The front is a little farther south today so the most likely area for any severe weather should be south toward Broward and Miami-Dade but we'll all be close enough to this front to allow for at least some scattered showers/storms especially once daytime heating kicks in this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has all of us in a level 1/5 (Marginal) for severe weather today.

The front will dissipate by tomorrow but moisture will linger through the week leading to a daily chance of showers/t'storms each day, very unusual since this is typically our driest time of the year.

Looking down the road there's evidence of a strong cold front blowing through later this week setting us up for a noticeable drop in temperatures and humidity but not until next weekend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TODAY: Scattered showers/storms, especially this afternoon & evening. Some could be strong/severe. Highs: Mid 80s

TONIGHT: Evening storms fading away, partly cloudy later. Lows: Upper 60s

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, scattered showers/storms. Highs: Lower 80s

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018