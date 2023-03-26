Weather Actions Facebook Tweet Email Feels more like May than the end of March By: John Gerard Posted at 5:42 AM, Mar 26, 2023 and last updated 2023-03-26 05:42:37-04 WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Nice day.MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly ForecastWarm day. Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the South Florida Sports Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the South Florida Sports Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters About WPTV NewsChannel 5 Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team Jonathan Diego 4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022 Surfing Blog Surf Forecast: Not much in the forecast James Wieland 8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019