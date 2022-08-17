Watch Now
Feeling like triple digits with afternoon showers and storms
Posted at 5:35 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 05:35:17-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the mid 90s, heat indices in the triple digits with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and mainly dry into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, a rinse and repeat forecast with highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Friday, highs in the low 90s with some afternoon storms as slightly drier air settles in.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s and afternoon highs in the low 90s. Rain focused near the coast in the morning, then pushing west by the afternoon hours.

