Feeling like triple digits with afternoon showers and storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the mid 90s, heat indices in the triple digits with scattered afternoon showers and storms. Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and mainly dry into the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, a rinse and repeat forecast with highs in the low 90s and scattered afternoon showers and storms.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday, highs in the low 90s with some afternoon storms as slightly drier air settles in.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s and afternoon highs in the low 90s. Rain focused near the coast in the morning, then pushing west by the afternoon hours.