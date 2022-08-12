Feeling like triple digit temperatures through next week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low 80s and upper 70s along the Treasure Coast with some showers moving in from off the Atlantic.

This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat indices in the triple digits, some afternoon storms inland with hazy sunshine for everyone else. Tonight, lows in the upper 70s-low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s with scattered afternoon storms pushing west by the early evening.

Sunday, highs in the low 90s. Mainly dry to start the day, then afternoon storms bubbling up becoming a little more widespread by the evening.

Next week, the summertime heat continues as afternoon highs climb in the low 90s each afternoon and heat indices in the triple digits. Afternoon storms possible.

