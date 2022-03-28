Feeling like Summer by Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, a chilly start to the day with morning temperatures in the 50s and low 60s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, sunny and comfortable with low humidity.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s, sunny and dry.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Wednesday, sunny, breezy and warm with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Thursday, highs in the mid 80s, but feeling like the 90s with the humidity. Staying breezy and a few PM showers possible.

Friday-weekend, warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered afternoon showers possible as a couple of fronts try to move into the area. They do not make it so warm weather continues into next week.