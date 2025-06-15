Father's Day forecast: heat, hugs, and a high UV index

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It is a wonderful day to celebrate all father's! It ill be another hot and humid day outside.

If you choose to seek relief at the beach, please make sure to do so carefully. UV index of 11 this afternoon, under a mix of sun and clouds.

High temperatures will be nearing 90 in most locations. Heat indices will be near 100+ this afternoon, so make sure to stay well hydrated.

There is the chance of a few passing showers to a heavier downpour possible further inland later this afternoon.

Monday will be a similar day to Sunday. A steamy day with highs near 90 and the feels like near the triple digits. An inland isolated storm can't be ruled out Monday afternoon with a southeasterly breeze.

Tuesday will be another hot and steamy day. There is the chance of a few stray passing showers. It again won't be too busy on our radar. High temperatures continue to remain hot in the upper 80s to near 90.

The rest of the week will continue to be the same pattern. Highs near 90 with isolated rain chances.

Friday is the official start of astronomical summer! June 20th at 10:41 PM is the summer solstice. Despite it already feeling like summer here, we will make it official.

The following weekend looks like it could include a few good showers to thunderstorms possible as we track a sagging cold front that might help us out with our rain chances. Stay tuned as we track he development of it.

As for the tropics, everything continues to remain calm in the Atlantic basin.