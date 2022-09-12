Watch Now
Expected to break record of most straight days with 90°+ temperatures

Posted at 5:56 AM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 05:56:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 90s, with showers and storms developing for the early afternoon, then mainly pushing west throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, highs in the low-mid 90s with scattered PM showers and storms.

Wed - weekend, a front stalls out trapping in deep moisture across the area. Scattered showers and storms possible each day with highs in the low 90s.

