Excessive rainfall possible Tuesday and Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the upper 70s for the Palm Beaches and low-mid 70s along the Treasure Coast with mainly dry conditions for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 90s, heat indices in the triple digits with scattered showers and storms mainly moving west by late-afternoon, but some storms could push towards the coastline later this evening.

Some of those storms that do develop could produce heavy rainfall which could lead to flooding issues. WPC has us under a level 1/4 threat for excessive rainfall. Tonight, rain-free conditions with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, with scattered afternoon-evening showers and storms. WPC has us under another level 1/4 threat for excessive rainfall.

Thursday - weekend, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with scattered PM showers and storms possible each day as a front remains stalled out across the area.

Next week, rain chances drop a little as slightly drier air filters in. Highs in the low 90s.