Even cooler than yesterday morning with some spotty showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the 50s and low 60s across the area with a few showers off the coast.

Some of those showers could swing in from offshore and impact our coastal communities throughout the day.

This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 70s, a mix of sun and clouds and low humidity.

Tomorrow, morning lows in the low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Mostly sunny skies.

For the weekend, morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Mostly sunny and comfortable with the humidity staying on the lower side.

Next week, it will be a bit warmer and more humid. Lows in the low 70s and highs in the mid 80s. Increasing rain chances by mid-week.