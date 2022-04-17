Easter Sunday sunhsine, and storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It'll be a mostly sunny, hot and humid Easter Sunday with a few scattered t'storms developing later today into early tonight.

Most of those will occur well inland and closer to Lake Okeechobee so we'll keep the rain chances at 30% or less.

Strong April sunshine will boost our highs into the upper 80s away from the beaches with lower to middle 80s closer to the coast.

The rip current risk is moderate to high today so stay close to the lifeguard stands.

A cold front is on the way and will push some storms our way later tomorrow.

Those storms could interact with the sea breeze creating locally strong to severe storms between 4PM-8PM tomorrow and the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast in a Marginal risk (1/5) of severe weather.

Relatively cooler and less humid air arrives by Tuesday and will be with us through the remainder of the work week.

Strong winds will develop by midweek so boaters and beachgoers will have a tough time by later next week.

Once we get past tomorrow evening there's no significant rain in sight through the end of next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. 30% chance late-day storms. Highs: Mid to upper 80s. Winds: ESE 10-15

TONIGHT: Scattered storm early, then clear. Lows: Near 70. Winds: ESE 5-10

TOMORROW: 50% chance of storms by afternoon/evening, possible severe. Highs: Upper 80s Winds: SE 10-15

TUESDAY: Scattered showers early, clearing, less humid. Highs; Lower 80s Winds: NW 10-15