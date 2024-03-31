Easter Egg hunts will be "egg-cellent"!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Happy Easter to those that celebrate! It will be a beautiful day and end to the weekend.

Plenty of sunshine for everyone to enjoy. High temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Overall very calm conditions with winds starting to shift from the southeast this afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to warm as we head into this following workweek! We will continue to see sunny skies as we kick off Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Tuesday will be in the middle 80s featuring partly cloudy sky conditions.

An approaching cold front will allow cloud cover to increase throughout Wednesday as temperatures soar, nearing 90. In addition to increasing cloud cover, I expect shower and storm chances to increase as we near the afternoon and evening timeframe.

This cold front will sweep across late Wednesday into early Thursday and will usher in very cool air.

High temperatures will plummet to the upper 70s on Thursday with sunny skies.

Thursday night will be quite chilly in the 50s across South Florida.

Friday the sun returns, but temperatures will remain to be cooler in the middle 70s.