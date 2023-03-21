Dry weather pattern for rest of the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A chilly morning this Tuesday will lows dipping into the 50s from the Palm Beaches through the Treasure Coast.

Afternoon temperatures will remain below average in the mid to upper 70s with lots of sunshine.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Wind flow is expected to turn out of the east by Wednesday and become breezy. That easterly wind will help warm up overnight lows. So by Wednesday morning, it will not be as chilly with lows in the 60s.

Then partly sunny, breezy, and mild by Wednesday afternoon with highs topping out at 80 degrees.

A stable and mainly dry pattern will continue through the end of the week with warming temperatures. By Friday, highs will hit the mid 80s.

Even warmer and more humid conditions expected by the weekend with highs well into the upper 80s on Saturday. Plus, a chance for showers are possible Sunday as a weak cold front approaches the area and eventually stalls.