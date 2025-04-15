Dry, warm weather continues all week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Alerts: none.

Staying sunny and dry this week with a weak front moving through Wednesday which will keep temperatures and humidity in check for now.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be slightly warmer and slightly more humid. Highs in the mid 80s under sunny skies. A very weak cold front will push south on Wednesday then dissipate. Rain chances remain very low.

Thursday and Friday temps will drop just a few degrees, in the low 80s with lower and comfortable humidity. Low temps stay in the 60s and rain chances stay out of the forecast. By Friday the onshore wind will pick up to breezy conditions.

The weekend will warm up a bit again, in the mid 80s and stay mostly sunny with increasing humidity and breezy conditions. The breezy onshore wind will create beach and boating hazards all weekend.