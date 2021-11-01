Dry, sunny start to your work week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures on Monday are starting out in the mid to upper 60s in Palm Beach County and upper 50s to low 60s along the Treasure Coast. Monday afternoon, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine and a slim chance for a passing shower.

Tuesday and Wednesday, similar weather with mainly dry conditions. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday, another front will move in triggering the chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

For the weekend, drier and cooler air will move in behind the front. Morning lows in the 50s and 60s and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.