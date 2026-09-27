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Dry, pleasant Sunday

WPTV First Alert Forecast for morning of Sunday September 27, 2026
SUNDAY'S FORECAST
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today is shaping up to be one of the nicest days we've seen.

Much drier air has settled across the region, bringing lower humidity, temperatures in the mid-80s and virtually no rain.

Despite the pleasant weather on land, the Atlantic remains rough.

A high risk for rip currents continues along Atlantic beaches, with rough surf and breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet along the Treasure Coast. Boating conditions also remain hazardous Sunday morning before seas gradually improve into Monday.

In Palm Beach County, a Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect through 1 p.m. Sunday. King tides could produce minor to moderate coastal flooding around high tide, especially in vulnerable low-lying coastal areas.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Monday brings another mostly dry day, but the pattern begins changing Tuesday as deeper moisture returns.

Shower and thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday and Wednesday.

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