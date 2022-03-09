Watch
Dry for the first half of the day, then late-day showers

Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 05:45:07-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s towards the coast and 60s inland under mostly clear skies. This afternoon, highs in the mid 80s, sunny for most of the day, then late-afternoon - evening showers and storms tracking.

Thursday - Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s. Similar with the rainfall with PM showers and storms.

Saturday, highs in the upper 80s, late-day showers and storms possible as a cold front pushes in.

Sunday, highs down to the upper 60s-low 70s. Mostly sunny and less humid.

Monday-Tuesday, getting a bit warmer with highs returning to the low 80s by Tuesday.

