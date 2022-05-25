Dry conditions over the next couple of days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s at the coast and upper 60s inland with some fog around the lake. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, partly sunny and breezy, but staying mainly dry.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s, partly sunny and rain chances staying low.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday and Saturday, a front nears and moisture increases. Scattered PM showers and storms possible with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday, some rain in the morning, then rain moving west throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s.

Early next week, highs in the mid-upper 80s. Some inland showers and storms possible.