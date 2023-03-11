Watch Now
Drought getting worse but rain is in the forecast

John's Latest Forecast
Posted at 6:58 AM, Mar 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 06:58:55-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The drought conditions are getting worse for South Florida with interior Palm Beach County now in the "extreme drought" category, but several disturbances are in the forecast and will

(hopefully) get us some meaningful rain early next week.

It'll be a warm weekend with possible late-day showers especially south today as a weak front pushes through, but no heavy rain is excepted anywhere either day.

Rain chances for up later Monday through early Wednesday with some computer models predicting over an inch of needed rain for some.

That will be followed by noticeably cooler weather by midweek with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the 50s.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect through this evening, make sure everyone on board has a life jacket.

The rip current risk is high, only swim at guarded beaches and don't go in too deep.

TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm. Slight chance of showers late in the day. Highs: Mid 80s Winds: NW 15 mph

TONIGHT: Fair and pleasantly mild. Lows: 60-65 (50s Treasure Coast) Winds: NE 5

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs: Mid 80s Winds SSE 15 mph

