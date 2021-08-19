Drier weather pattern setting up

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, warm and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s-low 80s and some dotted showers drifting in from offshore. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, hazy sunshine, and a couple of inland showers.

Tomorrow - Saturday, highs in the low 90s, abundant sunshine with only a slim chance for rain.

Sunday - Monday, hazy sunshine with a few more showers and storms as a tropical wave helps feed in a little more moisture. Staying hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday- Wednesday, highs in the low 90s. Saharan dust will limit rain chances through the middle of next week.

Tropics:

NHC has Henri strengthening into a hurricane by tomorrow, then moving towards the northeast coast early next week.

Grace is a category 1 hurricane and will move over the Yucatan Peninsula throughout the day today, then a second landfall expected Friday across Central Mexico.