Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Drier weather for Memorial Day weekend

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of May 26, 2023.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, May 26, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:39 AM, May 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-26 05:52:46-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Once again, we're going to be dealing with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Friday, about a 70% to 80% chance.

Rain chances will be high. We're not expecting severe weather, but a stronger storm will be possible, especially where thunderstorms collide.

Otherwise, as we head into the holiday weekend, we will start to see a drying trend.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For Saturday, we'll have about a 30% to 40% chance of showers or storms.

But for Sunday and Monday, rain chances come down more as dryer air starts to filter into South Florida.

Early next week looks, for the most part, on the dry side too. But by the middle of the week, we're back up to a 40% to 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

In the tropics, there is a 10% chance that an area of low pressure develops off the Carolina coast. Doesn't seem likely, but we will continue to monitor that.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Swell filling in through the weekend

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019