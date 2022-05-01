Drier day ahead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A coastal shower or two will be possible during the morning hours.

During the afternoon, the sea breeze will kick in and could trigger an inland storm.

But drier air is returning to south Florida, so rain chances are dropping. 30% for today.

As we head into the new week, high pressure returns to the Atlantic.

This will keep us mainly dry with low rain chances. Generally, 20-30%.

Highs will be in the low 80's, but warm up by the end of the week.

The winds will be easterly, but eventually shift to the south by Thursday.

Daytime highs will be closer to 90. The humidity will increase as well.

Another front sweeps in by Saturday. Could have a few showers and storms with it.

