Drier and breezy weather, stray showers still possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Very breezy northeast winds are expected for the rest of the day Monday, along with stray passing showers.

Definitely less stormy weather pattern to kick off the new work week.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday. There can be saltwater flooding during high tide today and tomorrow

Monday afternoon high temperatures will top the mid 80s. The tropical moisture drops dramatically, so it will also feel a little less humid on Monday and Tuesday.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe could bring up to six inches of rain to some of the Leeward Islands, which will likely result in flash floods, although it will not make a direct hit to the islands since it will turn north out to sea.

Swells from Philippe will impact the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico during the next few days.

Rina is now a post-tropical cyclone in the central Atlantic Ocean and there are no other areas of concern for development.