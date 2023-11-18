Drier air works this weekend as reinforcing cold front keeps rain chances close to zero

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The low that brought us all of the rough weather earlier in the week continues to pull away pushing off the space coast into the Atlantic.

Drier air works in our region this weekend as a reinforcing cold front keeps rain chances close to zero.

We stay seasonal Saturday with a high of 79 and some mid-60s for lows inland. The high Sunday is forecast to be 80 with a 21% chance of rain.

Another front moves through Wednesday night into Thanksgiving. Look for a 30% chance of showers and slightly cooler drier air on Thanksgiving — upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.

High risk of rip currents through Saturday as well as minor coastal flooding during times of high tide due to the new moon cycle.

In the tropics, a broad trough of low pressure near the southeastern Bahamas, which is former potential tropical cyclone 22, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Formation chance through seven days: 0%.

