Drier air pushes in, rain chances go down for the next few days

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s with a few dotted downpours moving in from offshore. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits. Drier air pushes into the area today and rain chances go down for the next few days. Only a few afternoon inland storms possible.

Tomorrow and Saturday, similar weather with highs in the low 90s, feeling like the triple digits for the afternoon hours and some inland storms, but mainly dry near the coast.

Next week, with a front stalling to our north, moisture increases and rain chances go up. Dotted showers near the coast in the morning, followed by afternoon inland storms.