Drier air keeps rain chances limited through the weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Unseasonably dry air in the atmosphere will keep limited rain chances in place through the next five days.

A ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures on the warm side with daytime highs in the low 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.

For Friday look for a 20% chance of showers and storms with the highest coverage across the Lake region. Skies will be mostly sunny with an easterly breeze.

Little change for the weekend with temps skyrocketing into the 90s and only a slight chance of some coastal showers in the morning and afternoon storms working inland.

In the tropics: Grace is expected to re-strengthen over the Bay of Campeche back to a category 1 hurricane before making a second landfall over mainland Mexico Friday afternoon.

Tropical storm Henri is forecast to strengthen to a category one hurricane as it moves north toward New England bringing squally weather to that region on Monday.