Drier air filters in tomorrow with Saharan dust

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the low 90s, heat index values in the triple digits, scattered showers and storms through sunset. Tonight, mainly dry with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

Tomorrow and Wednesday, drier air and Saharan dust will help lower rain chances. Hazy, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Some afternoon storms possible but mainly inland.

Thursday and Friday, the dust backs off and rain chances increase slightly with the best chance for rain across our inland communities. Highs in the low 90s and feeling like the triple digits.

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s. Some showers near the coast in the morning, followed by afternoon inland showers and storms. Models showing the Saharan dust pushing back in and that could help lower rain chances.