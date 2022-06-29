WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and low 70s inland with some dotted showers pushing in from off the Atlantic. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, heat index values in the upper 90s-triple digits, scattered showers, and storms could continue through sunset.

Tomorrow, a copy and paste weather day. Highs in the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms.

Friday, highs in the upper 80s and another round of afternoon storms focused inland.

For the weekend-early next week, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Afternoon storms moving inland throughout the afternoon.

