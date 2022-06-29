Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Dotted showers pushing in from off the Atlantic

Dotted showers pushing in from off the Atlantic
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 06:16:19-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and low 70s inland with some dotted showers pushing in from off the Atlantic. This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s, heat index values in the upper 90s-triple digits, scattered showers, and storms could continue through sunset.

Tomorrow, a copy and paste weather day. Highs in the upper 80s with scattered showers and storms.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday, highs in the upper 80s and another round of afternoon storms focused inland.

For the weekend-early next week, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Afternoon storms moving inland throughout the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018