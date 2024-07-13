Dodging Weekend Storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A low pressure system sitting north of us will help keep conditions unsettled this Saturday. Dodging a few storms are possible mainly in the late afternoon, after 1 PM, and evening. I do not expect anything severe, but some storms could be quite strong with thunder and lightning.

Temperatures will be hot and humid in the upper 80s for most. A heat advisory is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward counties due to heat indices nearing 105-110 this afternoon.

Sunday we have storm chances, but most will occur further inland. Lake Okeechobee neighborhoods should expect to see a few storms by the afternoon. Temperatures will still be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Our column of air continues to remain very well saturated, which means humidity.

This upcoming workweek will feature temperatures nearing 90s and storms. A high pressure system is going to try to do its best to squash storm chances, but with a sea breeze and humidity it will lose.

Tuesday looks to be the rainiest day on the 7 day forecast with the threat for morning showers and afternoon storms.

By the end of this upcoming workweek, a low pressure system and cold front are approaching. This will lead to higher rain chances likely for this following weekend and threat for strong to severe storms.