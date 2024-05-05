Watch Now
Dodging a few showers this Sunday

Posted at 4:56 AM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 04:59:07-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A few showers expected today. It won't be a washout, but if you do have outdoor plans, prepare yourself for a quick shower before returning to your plans. Most of the showers look to trend closer through the Treasure Coast and further inland near Lake Okeechobee.

Temperatures will be in the lower and middle 80s with partly cloudy skies.

There is a high rip current risk, which will be in effect until Sunday evening. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

The upcoming workweek will feature a warming trend. Temperatures will be heating up significantly with highs in the upper 80s by Wednesday.

High pressure system tries to stay in control, bringing us plenty of sunshine to look forward to each day next week.

Despite the high pressure system, we will likely have enough daytime heating and instability to trigger a few showers to an isolated storm each day. It won't be a washout any day next week, but we will monitor the radar closely for the isolated storm chances.

