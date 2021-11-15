Delightful day with highs in the mid-upper 70s and sunny skies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a chilly morning across South Florida with morning lows down to the 50s-low 60s. A delightful day on tap with highs in the mid-upper 70s with sunny skies.

Tomorrow, another chilly start with temperatures down to the upper 50s-low 60s, then afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Wednesday, high pressure moves offshore, and temperatures warm up a little. Morning lows in the mid-upper 60s and highs in the low 80s with a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Thursday-Friday, another front moves in triggering the chance for scattered showers and storms. Humidity creeps back in as well. Highs in the low 80s.

For the weekend forecast, some of the models showing the front stalling out across the area before another front moves in early next week helping to clear things out. With the front stalled out over the state, showers, and storms possible into the weekend forecast. Highs in the low 80s.

Early next week, another front slides south helping to dry things out and cool things off.

