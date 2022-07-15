Deep tropical moisture and wind pattern could keep storms closer to coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another round of afternoon storms today as the afternoon sea breeze kicks in. There is still added instability from an upper-level system

Any storm that forms could be strong to isolated severe, but should happen inland with an on-shore wind in place.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend, deep tropical moisture returns and the wind pattern could keep storms closer to the coast. Highs in the upper 80's.

Models brining in some early morning rain for Saturday for coastal areas. Then afternoon showers and storms will be likely. Some rain could be heavy at times. 70% chance.

Monday could be active as well with a general south steering wind and ample moisture available. Highs near 90.

Tuesday is a transition day and for the rest of the week we are back to an easterly wind with a 40%. But it could be hot with highs back into the low 90's.

