WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — On shore flow will take the afternoon storms inland. Drier air is moving in as well, so rain chances at about 40%.

However, there is an upper-level system that will move through as well. This will add to the instability.

So, while widespread storms aren't expected, any storm could be on the strong side. This will happen mainly inland.

Heavy rain, small hail, gusty winds all possible.

With an onshore wind kicking in, daytime highs will start to come down a bit. Low 90's through Friday and upper 80's by Saturday.

Deeper moisture returns this weekend, and the winds will keep the storms closer to the coast. Rain chances up to 60% through Saturday-Monday.

Tropics are quiet.

