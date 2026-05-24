Dangerous Rip Currents Continue While Inland Storms Develop This Afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches continue under a classic early-summer weather pattern today with breezy onshore winds, dangerous rip currents, and inland-focused afternoon storms.

Most coastal communities including Sebastian, Vero Beach, Fort Pierce, Stuart, Jupiter, West Palm Beach, and Boca Raton should remain mainly dry through much of the daytime hours outside of a few isolated coastal showers drifting in from the Atlantic this morning.

The biggest concern today remains the dangerous surf conditions. A high risk of rip currents continues along the Atlantic beaches, and entering the water is strongly discouraged. Beachgoers should follow all posted warning flags and advisories and only swim near lifeguards if entering the surf.

As the sea breeze pushes inland this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly west of I-95 and farther inland toward Okeechobee and the western interior.

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The highest rain chances today will be:



Inland St. Lucie County

Inland Martin County

Okeechobee region

Interior South Florida

Storms that develop may produce:

Frequent lightning

Gusty winds

Brief heavy downpours

Overall storm coverage remains fairly limited near the coast, with the best storm coverage staying inland through the evening hours.

Temperatures this afternoon climb into the upper 80s along the coast and low 90s inland, with heat index values rising well into the 90s.

Rain chances increase as we head into the week which may have an impact with our drought monitor.

-Meteorologist Skylar Spinler