Dangerous heat grips South Florida today as Saharan dust brings drier Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Dangerous heat remains the biggest weather concern across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast this weekend, with Heat Advisories in effect Saturday and feels-like temperatures potentially climbing above 110 degrees.

A Heat Advisory is in effect across the viewing area today. For Palm Beach County, the advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., while the Treasure Coast is under an advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s, but high humidity will make it feel considerably hotter. Peak heat indices are forecast around 105 to 110 degrees across South Florida, with values of 108 to 112 degrees possible across the Treasure Coast.

The heat won't be limited to Saturday. Above-normal temperatures are expected to continue through next week, with heat indices approaching or exceeding Heat Advisory criteria on multiple days.

Saturday won't be completely dry, but rain and thunderstorm coverage will remain below normal for mid-August.

The best chance for scattered storms will be across the Treasure Coast and near Lake Okeechobee, where rain chances are around 30% to 40%. Palm Beach County has roughly a 20% to 30% chance.

Most storms will develop with the sea breeze during the afternoon before fading into the evening.

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A plume of Saharan dust is expected to spread across the Florida Peninsula Sunday, bringing considerably drier air into the atmosphere.

That should suppress most shower and thunderstorm development, with rain chances falling to around 20% or less across much of the area.

But fewer thunderstorms also mean less afternoon relief from the heat.

