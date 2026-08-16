Dangerous heat continues today across the state

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another dangerously hot day is ahead for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, with Heat Advisories covering the entire viewing area Sunday.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s, but high humidity will make it feel considerably hotter. Peak heat index values could reach 105 to 112 degrees. The Heat Advisory runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Palm Beach County and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the Treasure Coast.

Saharan dust and drier air aloft will help suppress our typical afternoon thunderstorms, leaving most communities dry with little rain-cooled relief from the heat. Only an

isolated showers or storms are expected.

WPTV

The heat continues Monday, with temperatures once again reaching the mid to upper 90s and heat indices potentially approaching advisory levels. Moisture gradually increases beginning Monday and especially Tuesday, allowing more typical afternoon showers and thunderstorms to return to the Treasure Coast and eventually the Palm Beaches.

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The Atlantic is quiet. The National Hurricane Center expects no tropical cyclone formation in the Atlantic during the next seven days.