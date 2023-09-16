Watch Now
Dangerous beach and boating conditions through the weekend

High waves will produce rough surf and a high threat of rip currents through the weekend.
Posted at 6:26 AM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 06:26:18-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s, a stalled frontal boundary will trigger the chance for scattered afternoon - evening showers and thunderstorms. No severe storms, but those storms that do develop could produce heavy rain and lightning. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the mid-upper 70s. Wave heights running up to 3-6 feet for Palm Beach County beaches and 4-8 feet for the Treasure Coast.

Tomorrow, highs upper 80s-low 90s with scattered late-day showers and thunderstorms as the front lingers across the area. Wave heights up to 3-6 feet across the beaches.

Monday, the stalled front fades, but another one approaches keeping the weather pattern unsettled. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with scattered late-day storms. Wave heights will start to come down as Lee moves away.

Tuesday - Friday, highs in the mid-upper 80s with scattered showers, and some inland storms.

