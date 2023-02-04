Damp, cool, windy weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cooler and windy this weekend

Cooler and windy this weekend after record breaking heat on Friday.

A cold front has setteled to our south with an area of high pressure to the north.

Saturday will start with scatterd rain showers, mainly cloudy skies, and gusty winds.

The rain hangs around through mid-morning, then becomes more spotty in nature.

Skies may brighten a bit during the afternoon hours.

Otherwise we're partly to mostly cloudy and windy.

Wind gusts could exceed 30 MPH.

On Sunday, the front lifts back up to the north and more rain moves into the area.

Could have a thunderstorm as well. Rainfall up to an inch or two possible through Sunday night.

It's still breezy Sunday morning, but the winds back off later Sunday.

By Monday drier air returns and highs are near 80°. Most of the week is dry. Another front approaches by Friday.

