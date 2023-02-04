Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Damp, cool, windy weekend

Posted at 7:30 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 07:45:27-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cooler and windy this weekend

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Cooler and windy this weekend after record breaking heat on Friday.

A cold front has setteled to our south with an area of high pressure to the north.

Saturday will start with scatterd rain showers, mainly cloudy skies, and gusty winds.

The rain hangs around through mid-morning, then becomes more spotty in nature.

Skies may brighten a bit during the afternoon hours.

Otherwise we're partly to mostly cloudy and windy.

Wind gusts could exceed 30 MPH.

On Sunday, the front lifts back up to the north and more rain moves into the area.

Could have a thunderstorm as well. Rainfall up to an inch or two possible through Sunday night.

It's still breezy Sunday morning, but the winds back off later Sunday.

By Monday drier air returns and highs are near 80°. Most of the week is dry. Another front approaches by Friday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Weekend winchop bulding in

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019