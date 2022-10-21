Watch Now
Crisp start to the day, afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s

Posted at 6:02 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 06:02:53-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, another chilly, crisp start to the day with morning lows in the low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

A mix of sun and clouds and some spotty coastal showers.

For the weekend, morning lows in the low-mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 80s. Mostly sunny with only some isolated showers.

Next week, morning lows back to the upper 60s-low 70s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Some showers around with the humidity increasing.

