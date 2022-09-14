Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Could finally see highs down to the upper 80s

Could finally see highs down to the upper 80s
Posted at 5:42 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 05:42:40-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and some low 70s along the Treasure Coast with some isolated rainfall for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tomorrow and Friday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with scattered PM showers and thunderstorms.

For the weekend, slightly drier air moves in and rain chances lower. Highs in the low 90s with some PM showers and storms.

Next week, highs in the low 90s, a few showers and storms mainly inland.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Fading swell but still rideable

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019