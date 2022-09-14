Could finally see highs down to the upper 80s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 70s and some low 70s along the Treasure Coast with some isolated rainfall for the morning drive.

This afternoon, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight, lows in the mid-upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow and Friday, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s with scattered PM showers and thunderstorms.

For the weekend, slightly drier air moves in and rain chances lower. Highs in the low 90s with some PM showers and storms.

Next week, highs in the low 90s, a few showers and storms mainly inland.