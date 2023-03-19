Watch Now
Cooler with some welcome rain on the way

Posted at 5:41 AM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 05:41:51-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Big changes in our weather the next couple of days.

After near-record highs yesterday, a cold front moving through this morning will knock our highs back into the mid 70s today and tomorrow.

And (drumroll please...) we've got rain on the way too!!

The best chance will be tonight and tomorrow morning, so it looks like a wet commute back to work for your Monday morning.

At least some scattered showers will remain in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny, warmer weather returning later in the week.

Heavy rain does not appear too likely, but we'll take what we can get.

There's a high risk of rip currents for the beach-goers today and there's a small craft advisory in effect for the boaters.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, cooler. Shower late. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: N 20

TONIGHT: Periods of rain likely, Low: Lower 60s Winds: N 15

TOMORROW: Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs: Mid 70s Winds: N 20

