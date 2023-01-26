Watch Now
Cooler weather over the next couple of days

Spotty showers are pushing from north to south with cooling temperatures arriving by Thursday afternoon.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday, a chilly start to the day with temperatures dropping in the mid-upper 50s for the Palm Beaches and upper 40s-low 50s along the Treasure Coast. Afternoon highs only reaching the upper 60s-low 70s under mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a spotty shower.

Saturday, morning lows in the 50s-low 60s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 70s, breezy winds and staying a bit on the cloudy side.

Sunday, a little warmer with temperatures to start in the mid-upper 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s. Breezy with a few fast-moving showers.

Early next week, we're a bit warmer and more humid. Highs in the low 80s with some passing showers.

Mid-week, highs staying in the low 80s, breezy winds and can't rule out the chance for a few showers.

