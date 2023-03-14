Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler temperatures coming to South Florida

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of March 14, 2023
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 14, 2023.png
Posted at 5:40 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 05:40:58-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A mild and cloudy Tuesday morning across the Treasure Coast and the Palm Beaches as temperatures start in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Then cooler temperatures will arrive later Tuesday as highs will stay in the upper 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Even cooler by Wednesday as a secondary push of colder air dives down the Sunshine State. Expect a chilly start on Wednesday with lows in the 50s all across the area and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

Pleasant and seasonable for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny weather on those days.

Then it will be warmer and more humid on Saturday as the chance for showers and a few storms return to the forecast for the weekend.

Highs in the mid 80s by Saturday then the uppers 70s on Sunday with possible wet conditions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: More swell this week!

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019