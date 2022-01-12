Watch
Weather

Actions

Cooler temperatures and scattered rain on Wednesday

items.[0].videoTitle
Cooler temperatures and scattered rain on Wednesday
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 05:56:23-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s towards the coast and upper 50s inland and a few stray showers moving in from offshore. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 70s, partly sunny skies, breezy winds and scattered showers possible with some heavier downpours from time to time..

Tomorrow, morning rainfall as a cold front moves in, then clearing skies throughout the day. Highs in the low 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday - Saturday, morning lows in the upper 40s - low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Sunny skies and low humidity.

Sunday, another cold front sweeps into the area bringing with it scattered showers and some storms. Highs in the mid 70s and windy.

MLK day into early next week, cold mornings and cool afternoons take hold with sunny skies and a bit breezy on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:29 PM, Dec 17, 2018