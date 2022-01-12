Cooler temperatures and scattered rain on Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the mid-upper 60s towards the coast and upper 50s inland and a few stray showers moving in from offshore. This afternoon, highs in the low-mid 70s, partly sunny skies, breezy winds and scattered showers possible with some heavier downpours from time to time..

Tomorrow, morning rainfall as a cold front moves in, then clearing skies throughout the day. Highs in the low 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday - Saturday, morning lows in the upper 40s - low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Sunny skies and low humidity.

Sunday, another cold front sweeps into the area bringing with it scattered showers and some storms. Highs in the mid 70s and windy.

MLK day into early next week, cold mornings and cool afternoons take hold with sunny skies and a bit breezy on Monday.

