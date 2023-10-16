Cooler, drier weather arrives in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front came through Sunday afternoon, and behind it, much cooler and drier air has moved into South Florida.

As we head into the afternoon hours on Monday, daytime high temperatures will make it into the middle and upper 70s.

We'll see lots of sunshine as high pressure dominates and little rain in the forecast over the next several days since the air is so dry.

Oct. 15 is typically the end of the rainy season, and it looks like it arrived just in time.

Overnight temperatures will drop down into the 50s, maybe even the 40s back across the lake.

Tuesday once again back into the 70s.

By the end of the week, temperatures are back into the mid 80s, right where we should be for this time of year. We could pick up a shower or a storm as we head toward the end of the week, too.

Then another front moves through, re-enforcing the drier and cooler air.

In the tropics, Sean is no more.

Another wave deep in the Atlantic has a high chance of development, but will not be a threat to Florida.