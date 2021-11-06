WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cooler, breezy, and low humidity this weekend.

A few lingering showers are possible Saturday morning before winds pick up and skies begin to clear. Highs are expected in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Sunday, morning lows in the 50s and highs in the low -mid 70s. Drier and cooler. An A+ forecast.

Drier air lingers through early next week keeping the humidity in check. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

By the end of next work week, a little more moisture moves in and rain chances increase.

