Cooler, breezy, and low humidity this weekend

Posted at 7:53 AM, Nov 06, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cooler, breezy, and low humidity this weekend.

A few lingering showers are possible Saturday morning before winds pick up and skies begin to clear. Highs are expected in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Sunday, morning lows in the 50s and highs in the low -mid 70s. Drier and cooler. An A+ forecast.

Drier air lingers through early next week keeping the humidity in check. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.

By the end of next work week, a little more moisture moves in and rain chances increase.

  • Coastal Flood Advisories up through the weekend due to King Tides (beach erosion, coastal flooding possible) 
  • Fall back Sunday at 2AM
