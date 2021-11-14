Cooler and less humid air for Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cool front pushed through our area overnight.

Behind the front, the humidity is lower for Sunday and Monday.

Plus temperatures will be a few degrees cooler as well.

Sunday, morning temperatures in the upper 50s - low 60s and highs in the mid-upper 70s.

Mostly sunny with low humidity.

Early next week, the cooler and drier air sticks around. Monday morning will be the chilliest with lows down to the mid-upper 50s. 40's back across the lake.

Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s early next week with breezy winds.

By the middle of next week, moisture increases ahead of our next front and rain chances go up. Highs in the low 80s.

