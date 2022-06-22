Cooler air, lower humidity until Friday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s along the Treasure Coast and upper 70s for the Palm Beaches with a few stray showers swinging in from offshore. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s under partly sunny skies and less humidity.

Tomorrow, highs in the upper 80s and mainly dry with the humidity staying in check for one more day.

Friday, highs back to the low 90s and the humidity creeps back in. Rain chances staying low with dry air in the upstairs of the atmosphere.

For the weekend, highs in the low 90s (heat index values in the triple digits). Scattered showers and storms possible with a front stalled to our north trapping in moisture across South Florida.

Next week, highs in the upper 80s. Morning coastal rainfall followed by afternoon inland showers and storms.