South Florida remains under an unsettled weather pattern

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Temperatures this morning in the mid-upper 70s under partly-mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon, highs in the mid-upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds and scattered showers and storms through sunset as a cool front pushes into the state.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 90s, some isolated morning showers, then scattered showers and storms focused along the Treasure Coast.

For the weekend, the front stalls out and we remain under an unsettled weather pattern with the chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms. Sunday looks like the drier of the 2 days. Highs in the low 90s and feeling like the triple digits.

Early next week, hot and humid as highs climb to the low 90s. Scattered afternoon storms possible.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

TROPICS:

The remnants of Ida are still producing heavy rainfall across prats of the Mid-Atlantic through the Northeast. Flash Flood Watches remain posted for those areas and a tornado watch for parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The leftovers should move out by Friday.

Tropical Depression Kate is no more.

The area in the Caribbean Sea still has a low chance of development.

Tropical Storm Larry is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane tomorrow and curve away from the U.S.